2 men in custody for burning down Texas medical office building

Texas residents Jason Vernon Rogers, 38, and Truong Quoc Duong, 52, are in custody and charged with setting fire to a three-story medical office building under construction in Spring, Texas, on Nov. 21, 2022.

Charges against the men allege that the fire resulted in $1 million in damages to the building and a firetruck and caused burn injuries for a firefighter, according to a June 13 press release from the Justice Department.

Mr. Rogers and Mr. Duong are both charged with maliciously using explosive materials resulting in injury and conspiracy to do so.

It took firefighters several hours to extinguish the fire, which completely destroyed the medical office building and a wall to an adjoining car wash.

Mr. Duong was in a legal dispute with the landlord who owned the burned-down medical office building, according to the report.

Upon his arrest, authorities found several 2-liter bottles of gasoline and numerous unregistered firearm suppressors in Mr. Duong's vehicle.

If convicted, both men face up to 40 years in prison.