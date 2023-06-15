ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Texas medical office building acquired for $24.6M

The Medical Center of Tomball (Texas) has been purchased for $24.6 million, according to a June 15 report from ConnectCRE.

The 61,660-square-foot medical office building was built in 2021 and is 92 percent leased, with anchor tenants comprising Village MD and Memorial MRI. Both have long-term leases. 

Services provided at the building include MRI and diagnostic imaging, orthopedics, gastroenterology, nephrology, pain management and behavioral health. 

The three-story facility is close to several medical centers, including HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Gastroenterology Diagnostic Center, Texas Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine and Millennium Physicians Radiation & Diagnostic Center. 

