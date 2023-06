An 82,328-square-foot Methodist Southlake (Texas) medical office building outside of Fort Worth, Texas, attached to a Methodist hospital has sold, according to a June 26 report from Rebusiness Online.

The building was sold by a partnership managed by LandPlan Development and purchased by a partnership between Virtus Real Estate Capital and Lincoln Property Co.

Other details of the sale, including the price, were undisclosed, according to the report.