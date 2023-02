Ground has been broken on a 60,000-square-foot medical office building — the Frisco Medical Pavilion II, in Frisco, Texas, according to a Feb. 23 report from REJournals.

The medical center is near Texas Health Frisco, a full-service hospital that opened in 2019. The medical office building is expected to open in 2024.

It has already received high demand from several subspecialty offices, according to the report. The building's first floor will have the capability to house an ASC.