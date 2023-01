Wolf Capital Partners is beginning extensive renovations on its recently acquired Houston medical office building previously known as Heights Medical Tower, according to a Jan. 25 report from ConnectCRE.

The building has been rebranded as HeightsMED. Renovations include updates to building lobbies, elevator cars, bathrooms, MEP systems and spec suites, as well as exterior renovations.

The work is expected to be finished in mid-2023, according to the report.