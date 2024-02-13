10 best, worst state capitals to live in

Austin, Texas, is the best state capital to live in, while Trenton, N.J., is the worst, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

In a report released Feb. 13, WalletHub determined the best state capitals to live in. The site compared all 50 state capitals across four metrics: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. These dimensions were evaluated using 48 metrics, including cost of living, population growth and high school graduation rate. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best state capitals:

1. Austin, Texas

2. Madison, Wis.

3. Raleigh, N.C.

4. Boise, Idaho

5. Atlanta

6. Lincoln, Neb.

7. Salt Lake City

8. Columbus, Ohio

9. Denver

10. Concord, N.H.

Here are the 10 worst state capitals:

1. Trenton, N.J.

2. Augusta, Maine

3. Jackson, Miss.

4. Baton Rouge, La.

5. Hartford, Conn.

6. Dover, Del.

7. Montgomery, Ala.

8. Little Rock, Ark.

9. Lansing, Mich.

10. Carson City, Nev.