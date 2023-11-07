Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

UnitedHealthcare providers by state

Claire Wallace -  

California has the largest number of providers accepting UnitedHealthcare insurance plans statewide, in addition to having more ASCs than any other state, according to the most recent data from the payer's website

UHC providers work in various settings, from ASCs to hospitals. Specialists range from orthopedists to gastroenterologists and more. 

The number of UHC providers in each state: 

Alabama: 21,483 

Arizona: 39,000+ 

Alaska: Nearly 4,000

Arkansas: 15,000+ 

California: 133,000+ 

Colorado: 39,000+ 

Connecticut: 26,600+ 

Delaware: 5,900+ 

Florida: 99,814

Georgia: 45,408

Hawaii: No data

Idaho: 12,000+ 

Illinois: 56,000+ 

Indiana: 38,500

Iowa: 19,600+ 

Kansas: 19,500+ 

Kentucky: 28,000+ 

Louisiana: 24,000+ 

Maine: 13,400+ 

Maryland: 35,000+

Massachusetts: 64,700+ 

Michigan: 56,000+ 

Minnesota: Nearly 40,000

Mississippi: 14,000+ 

Missouri: 38,000+ 

Montana: 7,700+ 

Nebraska: 15,000+ 

Nevada: No data

New Hampshire: 13,321+ 

New Jersey: 38,900+

New Mexico: 8,800+ 

New York: 106,000+ 

North Carolina: 62,000+ 

North Dakota: 5,800+ 

Ohio: 95,000+ 

Oklahoma: 16,000+ 

Oregon: 27,100+ 

Pennsylvania: 69,000+ 

Rhode Island: 9,400+ 

South Carolina: 25,000+ 

South Dakota: 6,400+ 

Tennessee: 41,000+ 

Texas: 124,000+ 

Utah: 15,600+ 

Vermont: 4,450+ 

Virginia: 45,000+ 

Washington: 51,500+ 

West Virginia: 10,000+ 

Wisconsin: Nearly 39,000

Wyoming: 3,500+ 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast