ASCs per capita in all 50 states | 2023

While California has the most ASCs of any state according to the most recent data from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, Maryland has the most ASCs per capita. Meanwhile, Vermont has the fewest in both number and per capita.
ASCs per capita in all 50 states:
|
State
|
ASCs per 100,000 people
|
Alabama
|
5,074,296
|
42
|
0.83
|
Alaska
|
733,583
|
18
|
2.45
|
Arizona
|
7,359,197
|
212
|
2.88
|
Arkansas
|
3,045,637
|
72
|
2.36
|
California
|
39,029,342
|
848
|
2.17
|
Colorado
|
5,839,926
|
141
|
2.41
|
Connecticut
|
3,626,205
|
55
|
1.52
|
Delaware
|
1,018,396
|
21
|
2.06
|
Florida
|
22,244,823
|
468
|
2.10
|
Georgia
|
10,912,876
|
386
|
3.54
|
Hawaii
|
1,440,196
|
22
|
1.53
|
Idaho
|
1,939,033
|
54
|
2.78
|
Illinois
|
12,582,032
|
134
|
1.07
|
Indiana
|
6,833,037
|
134
|
1.96
|
Iowa
|
3,200,517
|
30
|
0.94
|
Kansas
|
2,937,150
|
68
|
2.32
|
Kentucky
|
4,512,310
|
37
|
0.82
|
Louisiana
|
4,590,241
|
89
|
1.94
|
Maine
|
1,385,340
|
15
|
1.08
|
Maryland
|
6,164,660
|
341
|
5.53
|
Massachusetts
|
6,981,974
|
56
|
0.80
|
Michigan
|
10,034,113
|
112
|
1.12
|
Minnesota
|
5,717,184
|
83
|
1.45
|
Mississippi
|
2,940,057
|
76
|
2.58
|
Missouri
|
6,177,957
|
101
|
1.63
|
Montana
|
1,122,867
|
20
|
1.78
|
Nebraska
|
1,967,923
|
48
|
2.44
|
Nevada
|
3,177,772
|
78
|
2.45
|
New Hampshire
|
1,395,231
|
28
|
2
|
New Jersey
|
9,261,699
|
259
|
2.80
|
New Mexico
|
2,113,344
|
20
|
0.95
|
New York
|
19,677,151
|
160
|
0.81
|
North Carolina
|
10,698,973
|
137
|
1.28
|
North Dakota
|
779,261
|
13
|
1.67
|
Ohio
|
11,756,058
|
198
|
1.68
|
Oklahoma
|
4,019,800
|
39
|
0.97
|
Oregon
|
4,240,137
|
92
|
2.17
|
Pennsylvania
|
12,972,008
|
245
|
1.89
|
Rhode Island
|
1,093,734
|
14
|
1.28
|
South Carolina
|
5,282,634
|
77
|
1.46
|
South Dakota
|
909,824
|
15
|
1.65
|
Tennessee
|
7,051,339
|
137
|
1.94
|
Texas
|
30,029,572
|
458
|
1.53
|
Utah
|
3,380,800
|
48
|
1.42
|
Vermont
|
647,064
|
2
|
0.31
|
Virginia
|
8,683,619
|
63
|
0.73
|
Washington
|
7,785,786
|
183
|
2.35
|
West Virginia
|
1,775,156
|
8
|
0.45
|
Wisconsin
|
5,892,539
|
75
|
1.27
|
Wyoming
|
581,381
|
20
|
3.44