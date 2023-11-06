ASCs per capita in all 50 states | 2023

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

While California has the most ASCs of any state according to the most recent data from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, Maryland has the most ASCs per capita. Meanwhile, Vermont has the fewest in both number and per capita. 

ASCs per capita in all 50 states: 

State

Population

ASCs

ASCs per 100,000 people

Alabama

5,074,296

42

0.83

Alaska

733,583

18

2.45

Arizona

7,359,197

212

2.88

Arkansas

3,045,637

72

2.36

California

39,029,342

848

2.17

Colorado

5,839,926

141

2.41

Connecticut

3,626,205

55

1.52

Delaware

1,018,396

21

2.06

Florida

22,244,823

468

2.10

Georgia

10,912,876

386

3.54

Hawaii

1,440,196

22

1.53

Idaho

1,939,033

54

2.78

Illinois

12,582,032

134

1.07

Indiana

6,833,037

134

1.96

Iowa

3,200,517

30

0.94

Kansas

2,937,150

68

2.32

Kentucky

4,512,310

37

0.82

Louisiana

4,590,241

89

1.94

Maine

1,385,340

15

1.08

Maryland

6,164,660

341

5.53

Massachusetts

6,981,974

56

0.80

Michigan

10,034,113

112

1.12

Minnesota

5,717,184

83

1.45

Mississippi

2,940,057

76

2.58

Missouri

6,177,957

101

1.63

Montana

1,122,867

20

1.78

Nebraska

1,967,923

48

2.44

Nevada

3,177,772

78

2.45

New Hampshire

1,395,231

28

2

New Jersey

9,261,699

259

2.80

New Mexico

2,113,344

20

0.95

New York

19,677,151

160

0.81

North Carolina

10,698,973

137

1.28

North Dakota

779,261

13

1.67

Ohio

11,756,058

198

1.68

Oklahoma

4,019,800

39

0.97

Oregon

4,240,137

92

2.17

Pennsylvania

12,972,008

245

1.89

Rhode Island

1,093,734

14

1.28

South Carolina

5,282,634

77

1.46

South Dakota

909,824

15

1.65

Tennessee

7,051,339

137

1.94

Texas

30,029,572

458

1.53

Utah

3,380,800

48

1.42

Vermont

647,064

2

0.31

Virginia

8,683,619

63

0.73

Washington

7,785,786

183

2.35

West Virginia

1,775,156

8

0.45

Wisconsin

5,892,539

75

1.27

Wyoming

581,381

20

3.44

