Geisinger joins Capital Blue Cross Medicare Advantage network

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has been added to Capital Blue Cross' Medicare Advantage network, beginning Jan. 1, according to a Nov. 9 report from The Valley Ledger.

Capital's Medicare Advantage members will now have access to Geisinger's hospitals, clinics and ambulatory facilities.

In 2024, Geisinger plans to open an ASC in Mifflin County, Pa. The system was also recognized as a top ambulatory care provider for 2023, and its Port Matilda Healthplex was named one of the best ASCs in Pennsylvania for 2024.