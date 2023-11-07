17 health systems recognized for top ambulatory care in 2023

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized the top ambulatory care organizations for 2023, with 17 systems earning CHIME's highest designation.

CHIME's 2023 Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program recognizes healthcare organizations for success in digital health.

As systems' digital health success increasingly determines the quality and scope of patient care, CHIME's annual recognition reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century. Read more about the award and its methodology here.

The 17 health systems recognized for top ambulatory care:

Abington (Pa.)-Jefferson Health

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Baptist Health-Jacksonville (Fla.)

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

Geisinger Health (Danville, Pa.)

Jefferson Health New Jersey (Philadelphia)

Jefferson Health Northeast (Philadelphia)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Rochester, Minn.)

Orlando (Fla.) Health

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

University Health (San Antonio)

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.)