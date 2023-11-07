ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

17 health systems recognized for top ambulatory care in 2023

Claire Wallace -  

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized the top ambulatory care organizations for 2023, with 17 systems earning CHIME's highest designation

CHIME's 2023 Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program recognizes healthcare organizations for success in digital health. 

As systems' digital health success increasingly determines the quality and scope of patient care, CHIME's annual recognition reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century. Read more about the award and its methodology here

The 17 health systems recognized for top ambulatory care: 

Abington (Pa.)-Jefferson Health 

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Baptist Health-Jacksonville (Fla.) 

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City) 

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) 

Geisinger Health (Danville, Pa.) 

Jefferson Health New Jersey (Philadelphia) 

Jefferson Health Northeast (Philadelphia) 

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Rochester, Minn.) 

Orlando (Fla.) Health 

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia) 

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) 

University Health (San Antonio) 

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) 

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) 

WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.) 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast