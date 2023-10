The 550 best ASCs of 2024, per Newsweek

Newsweek, in partnership with research firm Statista, has named the top 550 ASCs in the nation for 2024.

Rankings are based on recommendations from medical professionals and a thorough analysis of the facilities' performance data.

The best ASCs in the nation in 2024 by state:

Alabama

Surgery Partners - Birmingham Surgery Center

Arizona

USPI- Dignity Health- St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center (Phoenix)

Mayo Clinic-Building Scottsdale

Arizona Digestive Health (Scottsdale)

Surgery Center of Gilbert (Mesa)

HonorHealth - North Valley Surgery Center (Scottsdale)

United Surgical Partners International - Camp Lowell Surgery Center (Tucson)

Banner Health - Banner Surgery Center - University (Phoenix)

Arizona Digestive Health - Scottsdale - Bell Rd

Banner Health - Banner Surgery Center - Desert (Meza)

United Surgical Partners International - Carondelet Foothills Surgery Center (Tucson)

Banner Health - Banner Surgery Center - Estrella (Phoenix)

HonorHealth - OrthoArizona Scottsdale Surgery Center

Arkansas

Premier Gastroenterology - Premier Surgery Center (Little Rock)

North River Surgery Center (Sherwood)

Outpatient Surgery Center of Jonesboro

OrthoArkansas - Arkansas Specialty Surgery Center (Little Rock)

OrthoArkansas - OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock)

Conway Outpatient Surgery Center (Conway)

California

Cedars Sinai - 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills)

UCLA Health - Westwood Ambulatory Surgery Center (Los Angeles)

SCA Health - UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas

Sutter Health - Surgery Center Mountain View

SCA Health - Surgical Center of San Diego

Scripps - Clinic Rancho Bernardo Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)

Sutter Health - Surgery Center Palo Alto

SCA Health - University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)

Scripps - Ambulatory Surgery Center - Ximed Building (La Jolla)

Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)

Aspen Surgery Center (Simi Valley)

SCA Health - Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla

Allied Pacific IPA - Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical Center (Alhambra)

Hoag Endoscopy Center: Newport Beach

The Oaks Surgery Center LP (Murrieta)

MemorialCare - The Surgical Center at Saddleback (Laguna Hills)

Surgery Partners - La Peer Surgery Center (Beverly Hills)

Surgery Partners - Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)

Scripps - Clinic Carmel Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)

Newport Beach Surgery Center

Cedars Sinai - Surgery Center of the Pacific - Santa Monica

Sutter Health - Surgery Center Fremont

California Colon and Rectal Cancer Screening Center (Fresno)

Scripps - Mercy Surgery Pavilion (San Diego)

MemorialCare - Laguna Niguel Surgery Center

Carlsbad Surgery Center

Cedars Sinai - Endoscopy Center - Beverly Hills

Cedars Sinai - Precision Ambulatory Surgical Center (Beverly Hills)

436 Beverly Hills Surgery Center

SCA Health - Glenwood Surgery Center (Riverside)

SCA Health - Arcadia Outpatient Surgery Center

SCA Health - La Veta Surgical Center (Orange)

HCA Healthcare - Los Gatos Surgical Center

Encino Outpatient Surgery Center

Sutter Health - Roseville Endoscopy Center

St Joseph Hospital - Pavilion Surgery Center (Orange)

SCA Health - MemorialCare Surgical Center at Orange Coast (Fountain Valley)

Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)

SCA Health - Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)

Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center (Mission Viejo)

Monterey Peninsula Surgery Center - Cass

SCA Health - Barranca Surgery Center (Irvine)

United Surgical Partners International - Desert Care Network - El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)

San Fernando Valley Surgery Center (Mission Hills)

SCA Health - Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)

SCA Health - San Diego Endoscopy Center

Sharp Healthcare - Grossmont Surgery Center (La Mesa)

Linden Surgical Center of Beverly Hills

Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Redlands)

Sutter Health - Fort Sutter Surgery Center (Sacramento)

Eye Surgery Center - San Francisco

Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)

Main Street Specialty Surgery Center (Orange)

Pacific Heights Surgery Center (San Francisco)

Sutter Health - Sutter Alhambra Surgery Center (Sacramento)

SCA Health - North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside)

National Ambulatory Surgery Center (Los Gatos)

California Northstate University - Greater Sacramento Surgery Center

Cedars Sinai - Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center (Los Angeles)

Montpelier Surgery Center (San Jose)

Physicians Adventist Surgery Center (Glendale)

South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group - Endoscopy Center of the South Bay (Torrance)

MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Laguna Hills)

Otay Lakes Surgery Center (Chula Vista)

Acuity Eye Group - San Gabriel Surgery Center (Arcadia)

East Bay Endosurgery Center (Oakland)

United Surgical Partners International - Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center

Sutter Health - Sutter Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)

Santa Clarita Surgery Center LP

San Antonio Ambulatory Surgical Center (Upland)

Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia

UCSF Health - Mount Zion Surgery Center (San Francisco)

MemorialCare - Outpatient Surgical Center Long Beach

Surgery Partners - Specialty Surgical Center Of Encino

Surgery Partners - Forest Surgery Center (San Jose)

Sutter Health - Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center

AMSURG - Endoscopy Center of Marin (Greenbrae)

Hoag Endoscopy Center: Irvine

Surgery Partners - Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine

Chevy Chase Ambulatory Center (Glendale)

AMSURG - Surgery Center of Long Beach

Archibald Surgery Center (Rancho Cucamonga)

Sutter Health - CPMC Pacific Heights Outpatient Center (San Francisco)

Nvision - Pacific Hills Surgery Center (Laguna Hills)

Loma Linda Ambulatory Surgical Center Podiatry Corp

Stanford Health Care - Ambulatory Surgery Center (Palo Alto)

Colorado

HCA Healthcare - Midtown Surgical Center (Denver)

Foothills Surgery Center (Boulder)

UCHealth - Longs Peak Surgery Center (Longmont)

United Surgical Partners International - Harvard Park Surgery Center (Denver)

HCA Healthcare - Sky Ridge Surgical Center (Lone Tree)

HCA Healthcare - Rose Surgical Center (Denver)

Vail Valley Surgery Center - Edwards

HCA Healthcare - Lincoln Surgery Center (Parker)

SCA Health - Denver Surgery Center

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies - Front Range Orthopedic Surgery Center (Longmont)

SCA Health - Mile High SurgiCenter (Greenwood Village)

Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco)

HCA Healthcare - Arapahoe Endoscopy Center (Littleton)

Advanced Vision Surgery Center (Longmont)

Connecticut

SCA Health - Connecticut Surgery Center (Farmington)

Norwalk Surgery Center

SCA Health- Surgery Center of Fairfield County (Trumbull)

SCA Health- River Valley ASC (Norwich)

Delaware

SCA Health- Limestone Surgery Center (Wlimington)

Florida

Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)

The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa)

Florida Medical Clinic-North Tampa

Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville ASC for GI

Baptist Health South Florida-Endoscopy Center-Galloway South (Miami)

US Health-TGH Surgery Center at Morsani (Tampa)

HCA Healthcare-Bayside ASC (Miami)

HCA Healthcare-North Florida Surgical Pavilion (Gainesville)

SCA Health- Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center

SCA Health- Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando)

Advanced Surgery Center of Palm Beach County (Lake Worth)

Memorial Same Day Surgery Center (Pembroke Pines)

HCA Healthcare- ASC Tampa

Holy Cross Health- Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center (Fort Lauderdale)

HCA Healthcare- Same Day SurgiCenter of Orlando

Bayview Surgery Center (Sarasota)

Center for Digestive Endoscopy (Orlando)

United Surgical Partners International- South Florida Surgery Center (South Miami)

SCA Health- Advent Health Surgery Center Maitland

Baptist Health South Florida- Surgery Center- Kendall

United Surgical Partners International- Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa

Florida Digestive Health Specialists- Emerald Coast Surgery Center (Fort Walton Beach)

United Surgical Partners International- Surgery Center of Ft. Lauderdale

HCA Healthcare- Surgery Center of Aventura

Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center- Griffin Campus

HCA Healthcare- Outpatient Surgical Services (Plantation)

SCA Health Melbourne- Surgery Center

United Surgical Partners International Broward Specialty Surgical Center (Hollywood)

SCA Health- Orlando Center for Outpatient Surgery

Kendall Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Miami)

University of Miami-Bascom Palmer Surgery Center in Naples

Baptist Health South Florida-Miami HEAT Sports Medicine Center at Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute (Coral Gables)

United Surgical Partners International- Delray Beach Surgery Center

Orlando Health-Summerport Surgery Center

Central Florida SurgiCenter (Lakeland)

Advanced ASC (Altamonte Springs)

Baptist Health South Florida - Endoscopy Center - Coral Springs

Capital City Surgery Center of Florida (Tallahassee)

United Surgical Partners International - SurgCenter Pinellas (Largo)

Baptist Health South Florida - Surgery Center - Miami Beach

AMSURG - Endoscopy Center Of Ocala

Advanced Surgery Center of Orlando

Rand Surgical Pavilion (Deerfield Beach)

Baptist Health South Florida - Surgery Center - Plantation

Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida - Barkley Surgicenter (Fort Myers)

Borland Groover - Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy Southside

Eye Surgery Center of North Florida (Jacksonville)

Georgia

Emory Healthcare - Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)

AdventHealth - Surgery Center of Rome

SCA Health Gainesville Surgery Center

SCA Health - Perimeter Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Emory Healthcare-Emory Clinic (Atlanta)

United Digestive - Southern Crescent Endoscopy (Stockbridge)

Digestive Healthcare of Georgia-Atlanta

Emory Healthcare-Emory at Spivey Station (Jonesboro)

Emory Healthcare-Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center-Brookhaven (Atlanta)

Columbus Endoscopy Center

Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah - Endoscopy Center of Coastal Georgia

SCA Health - Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Savannah)

Marietta Eye Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center

Surgery Center of Athens

Digestive Healthcare of Georgia - Summit Endoscopy Center (Fayetteville)

SCA Health - Marietta Surgical Center

Northside Hospital - Advanced Center for Joint Surgery (Cumming)

Digestive Healthcare of Georgia - Mountainside (Jasper)

Hawaii

Kaiser Permanente - Hilo Community Surgery Center

Idaho

Millennium Surgery Center (Meridian)

Illinois

Rush SurgiCenter (Chicago)

Springfield Clinic Surgery Center

SCA Health- Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mokena)

SCA Health- Tinley Woods Surgery Center (Tinley Park)

Surgery Partners- Valley ASC (St. Charles)

United Surgical Partners International - River North Sameday Surgery (Chicago)

Elmhurst Outpatient Surgery Center

900 North Michigan Surgical Center (Chicago)

North Shore Endoscopy Center (Lake Bluff)

Orthopedic Center of Illinois (Springfield)

Rush-Rush Oak Brook Surgery Cebter

SCA Health- Hawthorn Surgery Center (Vernon Hills)

United Surgical Partners International- Silver Cross Surgery Center (New Lenox)

Hinsdale Surgery Center

Physicians' Surgery Center Illinois (Carbondale)

Northwest Community Healthcare - Day Surgery Center (Arlington Heights)

Associated Surgical Center (Arlington Heights)

SCA Health- Naperville Surgical Centre

SCA Health- Golf Surgical Center (Des Plaines)

Indiana

Community Health Network - Community Surgery Center North (Indianapolis)

Franciscan Health - Franciscan Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

IU Health- Spring Mill Surgery Center (Carmel)

Community Health Network - Community Surgery Center South (Indianapolis)

IU Health - Saxony Surgery Center (Fishers)

Community Health Network - Community Surgery Center Howard (Kokomo)

Allied Physicians Surgery Center (South Bend)

Community Health Network - Community Endoscopy Center (Indianapolis)

Michiana Endoscopy Center (South Bend)

Parkview Health - Parkview Southwest Surgery Center (Fort Wayne)

Franciscan Health - Endoscopy Center at Franciscan Health (Indianapolis)

Naab Road SUrgery Center (Indianapolis)

Evansville Surgery Center

Iowa

Iowa City ASC

Surgery Center Cedar Rapids

Kansas

The University of Kansas Health System - KU MedWest, Medical Pavilion (Shawnee)

The University of Kansas Health System - Indian Creek Ambulatory Surgery Center (Overland Park)

HCA Healthcare- Mid-America Surgery Institute (Overland Park)

Physicians' Surgery Center Kansas (Prairie Village)

Kentucky

Baptist Health- Surgery Center in Lexington

HCA Healthcare- Greenview Surgery Center (Bowling Green)

SCA Health- Premier Surgery Center of Louisville

Baptist Health Eastpoint (Louisville)

Louisiana

Advanced Surgical Care Of Baton Rouge

Ochsner Health - Ochsner Outpatient Surgery Suite (Slidell)

AMSURG - Red River Surgery Center (Shreveport)

Louisiana Endoscopy Center (Baton Rouge)

Bayou Regional Surgical Center (Thibodaux)

Ochsner Health-Oil Center Surgical Plaza (Lafayette)

OLOL Pontchartrain Surgery Center, LLC (Covington)

Christus Health - Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center (Lake Charles)

United Surgical Partners International - Advanced Surgery Center of Metairie

Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center - White Marsh (Nottingham)

University of Maryland Medical Center - Ambulatory Surgery Center (Columbia)

Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center - Columbia

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates, P.A., Pasadena, MD

Luminis Health - Outpatient Surgery Center Pasadena

HealthCrest Surgical Partners - Cumberland Valley Surgery Center (Hagerstown)

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates, P.A., Annapolis, MD

Medstar Health - Endoscopy Center At Lutherville

Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center - Green Spring Station, Lutherville

Bethesda Chevy Chase Surgery Center

Endocentre At Quarterfield Station (Glen Burnie)

LifeBridge Health - Surgicenter Of Baltimore (Owings Mills)

The Endoscopy Center at Bel Air

Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick

Frederick Surgical Center

SCA Health - Massachusetts Avenue Surgery Center (Bethesda)

United Surgical Partners International - Leonardtown Surgery Center

Massachusetts

Advanced Eye Centers - Advanced Eye Surgery Center (North Dartmouth)

Pioneer Valley Surgicenter (Springfield)

Michigan

Munson Healthcare- Copper Ridge Surgery Center

TruVista Surgery Center (Traverse City)

Novi Surgery Center

Muskegon Surgery Center

Clarkston Surgery Center

Huron Gastro- Center for Digestive care (Ypsilanti)

Michigan Surgical Center (East Lansing)

Surgery Partners- Lakes Surgery Center (West Bloomfield)

Flint Gastroenterology Associates, PC- Health Park Endoscopy (Grand Blanc)

Michigan Institute for Advanced Surgery (Lake Orion)

Great Lakes Surgical Center (Southfield)

Minnesota

M Health - Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Maple Grove

M Health- Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center- Minneapolis

Midwest Surgery Center (Woodbury)

SCA Health - St. Cloud Surgical Center

SCA Health - WestHealth Surgery Center (Plymouth)

North Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center at Maple Grove

SCA Health - Ridges Surgery Center (Burnsville)

Lakewalk Surgery Center (Duluth)

Revo Health- Edina Specialty Surgery Center

North Memorial Health Care- Minnetonka ASC

Minnesota Valley Surgery Center (Burnsville)

MNGI Digestive Health- Bloomington Endoscopy Center & Clinic

SCA Health- Maplewood Surgery Center

Mississippi

North Mississippi Health Services- North Mississippi Surgery Center (Tupelo)

St. Dominic ASC (Jackson)

DeSoto EyeCare (Southhaven)

Surgery Partners - Desoto Surgery Center (Southhaven)

Mississippi Urology Outpatient Surgery Center (Jackson)

Missouri

Saint Luke's - East Hospital Surgery Center (Lee's Summit)

The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group

ValueHealth - CSA Surgical Center (Columbia)

Advanced Endoscopy Center (St. Louis)

Surgery Center at the Forum (Columbia)

SSM Health - St. Clare Surgical Center (Fenton)

Advanced Surgery Center (Creve Coeur)

United Surgical Partners International - Surgery Center Of Columbia

St. Louis Eye Surgery & Laser Center

Advanced Surgical Care of Saint Louis LLC (Florissant)

Mercy Outpatient Surgery Center- West Bend (St. Louis)

Montana

Summit Surgery Center (Butte)

Nebraska

Nebraska Surgery Center (Lincoln)

Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center (Lincoln)

Nevada

Southwest Medical Surgery Center at W. Charleston

Seven Hills Ambulatory Surgery Center (Henderson)

HCA Healthcare - Sunrise Health - Specialty Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

United Surgical Partners International - St. Rose Dominican Hospitals - Durango Outpatient Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center

New Jersey

SCA Health - Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel)

Saint Peter's Healthcare System - CARES Surgicenter (New Brunswick)

Wills Eye Surgical Network - Wills Eye Surgery Center in Cherry Hill

Virtua Health - Surgical Specialists at Princeton

Center for Ambulatory and Minimally Invasive Surgery (Eatontown)

Centennial Surgery Center - Voorhees

AMSURG - Advanced Endoscopy & Surgical Center (Eatontown)

Virtua Health - Virtua Center for Surgery Washington Township (Sewell)

Saddle River Valley Surgical Center (Paramus)

United Surgical Partners International - HackensackUMC - Endoscopy Center of Bergen County (Paramus)

Virtua Health - Summit Surgical Center (Voorhees)

Virtua Health- Jersey Shore Ambulatory Surgical Center (Somers Point)

Summit Health - Berkeley Heights Campus

United Surgical Partners International - Somerset Ambulatory Surgical Center

SCA Health - Raritan Valley Surgery Center (Somerset)

SCA Health - Surgicare of Central Jersey (Watchung)

The Livingston Surgery Center

Robert Wood Johnson Endosurgical Center (East Brunswick)

AtlantiCare - AtlantiCare Surgery Center, Egg Harbor Township

RWJBarnabas Health - Hamilton Endoscopy Center

Ambulatory Care Center (Vineland)

SCA Health- Morris County Surgical Center (Parsippany)

Hanover Endoscopy Center (Whippany)

University Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Somerset)

SCA Health - Seashore Surgical Institute (Brick)

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Somerset (Bridgewater)

RWJBarnabas Health - Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson (New Brunswick)

Hackensack Surgery Center, LLC

Virtua Health - Burlington County Endoscopy Center (Lumberton)

Short Hills Surgery Center (Millburn)

New York

Gramercy Surgery Center - New York

Gramercy Surgery Center - Queens (Flushing)

East Side Endoscopy (New York City)

Upstate Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center (East Syracuse)

Northwell Health- Endoscopy Center of Long Island (Garden City)

Brighton Surgery Center (Rochester)

Buffalo Surgery Center (Amherst)

Brooklyn Surgery Center

Advanced Endoscopy Center - Bronx

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center (Poughkeepsie)

Hospital for Special Surgery - Ambulatory Surgery Center of Manhattan (New York City)

Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)

Manhattan Reproductive Surgery Center (New York City)

Manhattan Surgery Center (New York City)

NYU Langone Health - Outpatient Surgery Center (New York City)

Manhattan Endoscopy (New York City)

North Carolina

Duke Health- Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center (Durham)

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Duke Health- Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center (Durham)

SCA Health- Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Novant Health- Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery Center (Charlotte)

UNC REX Healthcare- REX Surgery Center of Cary

Atrium Health- Carolina Endoscopy Center Pineville (Charlotte)

Novant Health - Wilmington Endoscopy Center

Carolina Digestive Health Associates - Charlotte Endoscopy Center

Novant Health - Huntersville Outpatient Surgery Center

DHP Digestive Health Partners - Endoscopy Center of North Carolina (Asheville)

CaroMont Health - CaroMont Specialty Surgery (Gastonia)

Atrium Health- Carolina Endoscopy Center (Charlotte)

Northeast Digestive Health Center (Concord)

SCA Health- Charlotte Surgery Center- Museum Campus (Charlotte)

ECU Health- SurgiCenter (Greenville)

Wake Forest Endoscopy Center

Morganton Eye Physicians, PA & Surgery Center

SCA Health - Surgical Center Of Greensboro

UNC REX Healthcare - REX Surgery Center of Wakefield (Raleigh)

Wake Endoscopy Center (Raleigh)

Ohio

SCA Health - Dublin Surgery Center

The Toledo Clinic - Outpatient Surgery Center - Main Campus

Cleveland Surgical Suites (Richmond Heights)

OhioHealth- Riverside Outpatient Surgery Center (Columbus)

Cleveland Clinic- Wooster Milltown Specialty and Surgery Center (Wooster)

Knightsbridge Surgery Center (Columbus)

UH - Suburban Surgery Center (South Euclid)

Cleveland Clinic - The Surgery Center at Akron General Health and Wellness

OhioHealth - Athens Surgery Center

Chagrin Surgery Center (Beachwood)

Ohio Surgery Center (Columbus)

Taylor Station Surgical Center (Columbus)

Cleveland Eye and Laser Surgery Center (Fairview Park)

Cincinnati GI- Anderson Endoscopy Center

OhioHealth- Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Institute (Columbus)

The Lippy Surgery Center (Warren)

Brecksville Surgery Center

Wooster ASC

Premier Physicians (Westlake)

Central Ohio Surgical Institute (New Albany)

Blanchard Valley Health System - Findlay Surgery Center

Eye Center of Columbus

Oklahoma

United Surgical Partners International - Memorial Surgery Center (Tulsa)

Apex Surgery Center (Ada)

Oregon

SCA Health - McKenzie Surgery Center (Eugene)

Bend Surgery Center

The Oregon Clinic- Gastroenterology South- Tualatin

SCA Health- Grants Pass Surgery Center

SCA Health- Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center (Tigard)

Surgery Center of Southern Oregon (Medford)

United Surgical Partners International - East Portland Surgery Center

Center for Specialty Surgery (Portland)

Slocum Surgery Center (Eugene)

Pennsylvania

Abington Surgical Center (Willow Grove)

Allegheny Health Network - Monroeville Surgery Center

Penn Medicine - Penn Gastroenterology Pennsylvania Hospital

Allegheny Health Network - Outpatient Center Westmoreland (Greensburg)

Wills Eye Surgical Network - Wills Eye Surgery Center in Northeast Philadelphia

SCA Health - Huntingdon Valley Surgery Center

WellSpan Health - Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center (Chambersburg)

Lancaster General Health - The Physicians Surgery Center

Tower Health - The Reading Hospital SurgiCenter at Spring Ridge (Wyomissing)

Jefferson Health - Jefferson Surgical Center at the Navy Yard (Philadelphia)

Main Line Health - Orthopaedic Surgery Center At Bryn Mawr Hospital

Surgery Center of Allentown

Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown)

AMSURG - Main Line Endoscopy Center - East (Bala Cynwyd)

United Surgical Partners International - Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center

Jefferson Health - Endoscopy Center at Bala

Redeemer Health- Huntingdon Valley ASC

Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association - Endoscopy Center

WellSpan Health - Apple Hill Surgical Center (York)

Wills Eye Surgical Network- Wills Eye Surgery Center at Philadelphia Stadium Campus

Allegheny Health Network - Bethel Park Surgery Center

Surgery Center of Lancaster

Geisinger Healthplex State College (Port Matilda)

Wills Eye Surgical Network - Main Line Surgery Center (Bala Cynwyd)

Bethlehem Endoscopy Center

Turks Head Surgery Center (West Chester)

Paoli Surgery Center

UPMC- Monroeville Surgery Center

South Carolina

SCA Health - Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)

HCA Healthcare - Trident Surgery Center (Charleston)

Charleston Endoscopy Center

United Surgical Partners International - Carolina Surgical Center (Rock Hill)

AnMed Health - AnMed Medicus Surgery Center (Anderson)

SCA Health - The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery (Columbia)

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Spartanburg

Palmetto Surgery Center (Columbia)

Bluffton Okatie Surgery Center

SCA Health - Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head

Piedmont Surgery Center (Greenville)

AMSURG - Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca)

Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine- Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville)

Tennessee

Methodist Germantown Surgery Center

United Surgical Partners International - Middle Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center (Murfreesboro)

Campbell Clinic - Wolf River Surgery Center (Germantown)

University Clinical Health - Memphis Surgery Center

Physicians' Surgery Center Tennessee (Jackson)

HCA Healthcare - Centennial Surgery Center - Nashville

HCA Healthcare - TriStar Medical Group - Southern Hills Surgery Center (Nashville)

Ortho Tennessee - Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center

HCA Healthcare - Summit Surgery Center (Hermitage)

United Surgical Partners International - Saint Thomas Surgery Center - Midtown (Nashville)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Dallas

SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Rockwall

SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Denton

HCA Healthcare - Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center (Houston)

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Denton

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare - Fort Worth

Baylor Scott & White Health - Ambulatory Endoscopy Center

SCA Health - Fort Worth Endoscopy Center

SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown

SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth)

SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Arlington

SCA Health - Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)

Memorial Hermann - Surgery Center in Southwest (Houston)

HCA Healthcare - Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center - Medical Center (San Antonio)

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Surgicare Plano Alliance

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Ambulatory Surgery Center at Berthelsen Main Campus (Houston)

SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)

Memorial Hermann - Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)

SCA Health - Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center

HCA Healthcare - Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center - North Central (San Antonio)

SCA Health - Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center

SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas

United Surgical Partners International - Northwest Surgery Center (Austin)

United Surgical Partners International - Medical Park Tower Surgery Center (Austin)

HCM Surgery Center (Marble Falls)

SCA Health - Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin)

SCA Health - Hays Surgery Center (Kyle)

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - North Garland

HCA Healthcare - Medical City - Ambulatory Surgery Center Dallas

HCA Healthcare - St. David's Healthcare - Oakwood Surgery Center (Round Rock)

Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Sports Surgery Center at The Star (Frisco)

UT Health Austin - Ambulatory Surgery Center

SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Preston Plaza (Dallas)

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Spring Medical and Diagnostic Center (Houston)

Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)

SCA Health - Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas

United Surgical Partners International - Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Greater Heights (Houston)

HCA Healthcare - St. David's Healthcare - North Austin Surgery Center

Memorial Hermann - Surgery Center in Katy

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center - 22nd Street (Lubbock)

Austin Eye Laser And Surgicenter

SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Park Hill (Fort Worth)

Lubbock Surgery Center

Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center (MASC) (Houston)

Houston Methodist- Advanced Cardiovascular Center at Houston Methodist West

Azura Vascular Care- Bay Area Vascular Center (Houston)

Abilene Eye Institute- Cataract and Refractive Surgery Center

Abilene Center for Orthopedic & Multispecialty Surgery

Methodist Health System- Craig Ranch Surgery Center (McKinney)

SCA Health- Cedar Park Surgery Center

Utah

Intermountain Health- McKay Dee Surgery Center (Ogden)

Intermountain Health - Avenues Surgery Center (Salt Lake City)

HCA Healthcare - St. Mark's Outpatient Surgery Center (Salt Lake City)

HCA Healthcare - MountainWest Surgical Center (Bountiful)

HCA Healthcare - Central Utah Surgical Center (Provo)

Vermont

Green Mountain Surgery Center (Colchester)

Virginia

HCA Healthcare - Reston Surgery Center

Sentara Health - Martha Jefferson Outpatient Surgery Center (Charlottesville)

UVA Health- Surgical Care Riverside (Charlottesville)

Inova - Inova Loudoun Ambulatory Surgery Center (Leesburg)

Washington

Proliance Surgeons- Proliance Eastside Surgery Center (Kirkland)

Proliance Surgeons- Proliance Seattle Surgery Center

First Hill Surgery Center (Seattle)

Providence - Providence Ambulatory Surgery Center - Spokane Valley

Bellevue Downtown Association- Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center

Eastside Medical Group - Eastside Surgery Center (Issaquah)

PeaceHealth - Southwest Washington Regional Surgery Center (Vancouver)

Surgery Partners - Bellingham Ambulatory Surgery Center

Gastro Health- Kirkland Care Center

Gastro Health - Fremont Endoscopy Center (Seattle)

Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center (Bellingham)

Pacific Northwest Retina- The Retina Surgery Center (Bellevue)

Providence Kadlec Tri-City Regional Surgery Center (Richland)

Proliance Surgeons- Proliance Highlands Surgery Center (Issaquah)

Proliance Surgeons- Proliance Center for Outpatient Spine and Joint Surgery (Mountlake Terrace)

Olympia Multi-specialty Clinic - Ambulatory Procedure Center

PacMed ASC (Seattle)

Wisconsin

Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)

UW Health- Madison Surgery Center

Marshfield Medical Center- Marshfield

Aurora Health Care - East Mequon Surgery Center (Mequon)

SSM Health- Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care (Madison)

Aurora Health Care- Aurora ASC (Germantown)

Wisconsin Surgery Center (Milwaukee)

OSMS- Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay

SSM Health- Digestive Health Center (Madison)