Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

An ASC development is underway in Paradise Valley, Ariz., according to Marwan Tamimi, an architect working on the project.

What you should know:

1. The multispecialty ASC will feature four operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

2. The ASC will be housed in an existing building where demolition of the interior is underway.

3. Phoenix-based Surgery Center Services of America is involved in the development.

