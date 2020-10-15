4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Becker's ASC Review reported on four joint-venture ASCs that were opened or announced in September.

1. Work is progressing on the ThedaCare, Neuroscience Group and Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin joint venture, Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center.

2. Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on the New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery.

3. Lincoln, Neb.-based providers Pioneer Heart Institute and Advanced Medical Imaging are jointly owning and operating a 10,000-square-foot surgery center in Lincoln.

4. Medical Facilities Corp., and Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital opened St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield Sept. 14.

