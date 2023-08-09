5 reimbursement stats and trends ASCs should know

Here are five physician reimbursement statistics and trends that ASCs should know:

1. Lower reimbursement rates were the third most common reason for declining physician finances in 2023.

2. Inadequate reimbursements were also named as a top issue facing physicians in 2023.

3. Right now, inflation rates are not considered when calculating physician reimbursement rates. Four members of the House of Representatives are aiming to change that with a new bill.

4. Anesthesia costs are on the rise, but payers have not adjusted their reimbursement rates to keep up. There are also no stipends being given to ASCs to offset rising costs. This trend could lead to a reduction in ASCs.

5. CMS continues to float pay cuts that could further impact physician reimbursements, including a 3.34 percent conversion factor decrease.