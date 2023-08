Higher overhead is the top reason finances worsened for physicians in 2023, according to Medical Economics' 94th Physician Report released August 4.

Here are the top five reason physicians' finances worsened, according to the survey:

1. Higher overhead (staff costs, rent/mortgage, etc.)

2. More time spend on uncompensated tasks

3. Lower reimbursement

4. Lost revenue/increased expenses due to COVID-19

5. Higher technology costs