Physician lawmakers propose bill that would tie reimbursement to inflation

Four members of the House of Representatives who are also physicians have introduced a bill that would make the use of inflation rates when calculating physician reimbursement rates each year permanent, Workers Compensation reported May 22.

The American Medical Association has issued a letter of support for the bill.

Proponents of the bill feel attaching inflation to reimbursement is fair because all other services are subject to inflationary updates and that it will allow for more financial stability for physicians who can then invest more in their practices, improving care, the report said.