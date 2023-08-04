ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Paperwork burdens are the biggest issue facing physicians, according to Medical Economics' 94th Physician Report released August 4. 

Here are the top 10 issues facing physicians, according to the report:

  1. Burden of paperwork/quality metrics
  2. Third-party interference (e.g. prior authorization)
  3. Inadequate reimbursement
  4. Burnout or work/life balance
  5. Lack of staffing
  6. Electronic health records 
  7. Nonphysician providers faining practice/prescribing independence
  8. Lack of trust in healthcare institutions/medical knowledge 
  9. Recruiting young physicians
  10. Malpractice/tort reform

