Paperwork burdens are the biggest issue facing physicians, according to Medical Economics' 94th Physician Report released August 4.
Here are the top 10 issues facing physicians, according to the report:
- Burden of paperwork/quality metrics
- Third-party interference (e.g. prior authorization)
- Inadequate reimbursement
- Burnout or work/life balance
- Lack of staffing
- Electronic health records
- Nonphysician providers faining practice/prescribing independence
- Lack of trust in healthcare institutions/medical knowledge
- Recruiting young physicians
- Malpractice/tort reform