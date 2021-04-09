What NorthStar Anesthesia did so far in 2021

Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia kicked off the year completing its expansion to serve seven facilities in Michigan. The company is continuing that momentum, growing its footprint in four other states so far in 2021.

Three notes this year:

1. The company completed its transition to provide services at seven facilities with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

2. NorthStar landed a new client with Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky. Most of the incumbent group's anesthesiologists were recruited to NorthStar in the move.

3. NorthStar expanded to serve three hospitals: Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, a member of Trinity Health System; the Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic; and Lubbock (Texas) Heart and Surgical Hospital.

