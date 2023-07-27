Patient sent to collections for $3K in anesthesia services that were billed to Medicare too late

North American Partners in Anesthesia billed a patient close to $3,000 for an outpatient surgery that was supposed to be covered, after the anesthesia services provider filed Medicare claims five months late, according to a July 27 report from NPR affiliate GPB News and KFF Health News.

The patient underwent an outpatient procedure to increase blood flow to his right leg, after experiencing complications from diabetes. As the patient is covered by Medicare and a supplemental policy through Humana, the procedure was expected to be free of charge.

A year after the procedure, the patient received a letter from a collections agency on behalf of the anesthesia provider, with a bill totaling $2,965.58 for a certified nurse anesthetist and anesthesiologist.

After months of back and forth, the patient learned North American Partners in Anesthesia filed Medicare claims 17 months after the surgery and five months after he received his first collections notice. Medicare only covers claims providers file within a year of a given service, and Humana generally follows Medicare's guidelines in determining which services are covered.

As a result, the late claims were denied by both Medicare and Humana.

An advocate from Philadelphia-based Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of Elders and a volunteer counselor who provides free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries were able to stop NAPA from billing the patient. The resolution was attained by enforcing the terms prohibiting billing patients if Medicare claims they do not owe any financial amount, according to the report.