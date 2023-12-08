Lawmakers looking to change CRNA supervision requirements

Government officials from Florida, Colorado, Delaware, Missouri and California have all made efforts to topple supervision requirements for certified registered nurse anesthetists.

Here is how these states are tackling the issue in 2023:

1. Florida lawmakers Rep. Mike Giallombardo and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia are proposing legislation that would eliminate the current requirement for certified registered nurse anesthetists to have a written supervisory agreement with a physician.

2. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to CMS requesting the removal of supervision requirements for certified registered nurse anesthetists in the state.

3. Delaware opted out of federal regulations requiring physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists.

4. U.S. Representatives Sam Graves from Missouri and Jared Huffman from California have reintroduced the Save America's Rural Hospitals Act, which would expand the scope of practice for certified registered nurse anesthetists, allowing them to work without physician supervision.