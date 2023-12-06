Florida looks to loosen CRNA supervision requirements

Florida lawmakers Rep. Mike Giallombardo and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia are proposing legislation that would eliminate the current requirement for certified registered nurse anesthetists to have a written supervisory agreement with a physician, The Capitolist reported Dec. 4.

Florida law states that CRNAs must have written supervisory protocols. These agreements at times involve a financial component where CRNAs pay a percentage of their collections to the supervising physician, according to The Capitolist.

If passed, the legislation would allow CRNAs to practice independently.

Florida loses 32.8% of nurse anesthesiology graduates to other states each year, according to data from the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology cited in the report.

"I look at this as a healthcare workforce bill," said Mr. Giallombardo. "I think it's important to note that because we do have an increasing amount of CRNAs and anesthesiologists that leave the state, and partly because of this protocol … it's going to be important for us to ensure that we have the healthcare workforce that we need."

On Nov. 2, Mr. Giallombardo introduced the House bill and it has since been referred to the Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee, Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee, and Health & Human Services Committee. Mr. Ingoglia is expected to file the Senate companion bill later in December.