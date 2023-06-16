Delaware opts out of CRNA supervision requirement

Delaware has opted out of federal regulations requiring physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists.

Governors of 24 states and Guam have also exercised this exemption for a full or partial opt-out, according to a June 15 news release from American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

"Through this action Delaware recognizes that CRNAs are qualified to make decisions regarding all aspects of anesthesia care based on their education, licensure and certification," Marshall Colbert, CRNA, president of the Delaware Association of Nurse Anesthetists, said in the release.