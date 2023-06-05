Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 4 updates

Here are four anesthesiologists who have made Becker's headlines since May 22:

1. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland will retry anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, MD, a former employee of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, and her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, for their allegations of conspiring to help Russia by violating patient privacy.

2. Most anesthesiologists will continue to take Medicare and Medicaid patients, according to Medscape's 2023 Anesthesiologist Compensation Report released May 24.

3. Fifty-two percent of anesthesiologists see patients for 30 to 40 hours a week, according to the same report.

4. Anesthesia was one of the key opportunities for ASC growth mentioned by 36 experts who spoke with Becker's.