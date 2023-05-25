Do anesthesiologists plan to drop Medicaid, Medicare patients?

Most anesthesiologists will continue to take Medicare and Medicaid patients, according to Medscape's 2023 Anesthesiologist Compensation Report released May 24.
The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023, which surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.
Here is how anesthesiologists answered:
- Anesthesiologists who will continue to take new and current Medicare/Medicaid patients: 69 percent
- Anesthesiologists who will not take any new Medicare patients: 9 percent
- Anesthesiologists who will not take any new Medicaid patients: 9 percent
- Anesthesiologists who have not yet decided: 22 percent