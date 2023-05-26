Anesthesia

How many hours a week do anesthesiologists spend with patients?

Patsy Newitt -  

Fifty-two percent of anesthesiologists see patients for 30 to 40 hours a week, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report" for 2023. 

The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 that surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.

Here is how many hours a week gastroenterologists spend seeing patients: 

Fewer than 30 hours: 8 percent

30 to 40 hours: 35 percent

41 to 50 hours: 28 percent

51 hours or more: 21 percent

More than 60 hours: 8 percent

