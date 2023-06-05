Anesthesiologist accused of sharing medical records with Russia headed to retrial 

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland will retry anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, MD, a former employee of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, and her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, for their allegations of conspiring to help Russia by violating patient privacy, CBS News reported June 2.

The two physicians, who pleaded not guilty in May, claim Dr. Gabrielian saw an undercover FBI agent's camera during their first meeting and inferred she was dealing with the KGB. Their legal team claimed they were entrapped by the U.S. government.

A single holdout juror believed the government entrapped the defendants, which led the judge to declare a mistrial, according to the report.

An undercover FBI agent posed as a Russian government official and first confronted Dr. Gabrielian in a Johns Hopkins Hospital parking garage as she headed to work. Dr. Gabrielian alleges she feared for her life and the lives of her family if she refused to share confidential medical files with the undercover agent.