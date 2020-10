31 states with no CRNA supervision requirement in ASCs

As of September, there was no physician supervision requirement for nurse anesthetists in ambulatory surgical facilities across 31 states and Washington, D.C., according to information provided to Becker's ASC Review by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

The following have no supervision requirement "concerning nurse anesthetists in nurse practice acts, board of nursing rules/regulations, medical practice acts, board of medicine rules/regulations, ambulatory surgical facility licensing statutes, ambulatory surgical facility licensing rules/regulations, or their generic equivalents":

1. Alaska

2. Arizona

3. California

4. Colorado

5. Delaware

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Georgia

8. Idaho

9. Illinois

10. Iowa

11. Kansas

12. Kentucky

13. Maryland

14. Massachusetts

15. Minnesota

16. Montana

17. Nebraska

18. Nevada

19. New Hampshire

20. New Mexico

21. North Carolina

22. North Dakota

23. Oklahoma

24. Oregon*

25. Pennsylvania

26. South Dakota

27. Tennessee

28. Texas

29. Vermont

30. Washington

31. Wisconsin

32. Wyoming

*Note: Oregon ambulatory surgical facility licensing statutes, rules or regulations don't require supervision, direction or collaboration, but facilities themselves may establish such requirements for a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

