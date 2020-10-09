10 most-read ASC stories — How ASC leaders are thinking about a COVID-19 vaccine

Carly Behm

Here are the 10 top-read stories on Becker's ASC Review during the week of Oct. 5-9.

  1. 4 Kansas physicians resign from hospital over CEO salary, medical interaction concerns
  2. Wisconsin pain practice pays $1 million in federal kickback settlement
  3. Kettering closes surgery center at Ohio hospital, promises to build new facility
  4. ASC surgeon is world's 1st to implant alert system for heart disease patients
  5. Landlord petitions to force ASC into bankruptcy — 6 things to know
  6. Surgery Partners names former USPI exec chief clinical officer
  7. 5 recent ASC acquisitions
  8. Gastro Health partners with 2 practices, expands into Ohio
  9. Sale falls through for physician-owned hospital in Idaho — 5 details
  10. Some skepticism, no uniform policies: 6 ASC leaders on planning for the COVID-19 vaccine

