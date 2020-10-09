10 most-read ASC stories — How ASC leaders are thinking about a COVID-19 vaccine
Here are the 10 top-read stories on Becker's ASC Review during the week of Oct. 5-9.
- 4 Kansas physicians resign from hospital over CEO salary, medical interaction concerns
- Wisconsin pain practice pays $1 million in federal kickback settlement
- Kettering closes surgery center at Ohio hospital, promises to build new facility
- ASC surgeon is world's 1st to implant alert system for heart disease patients
- Landlord petitions to force ASC into bankruptcy — 6 things to know
- Surgery Partners names former USPI exec chief clinical officer
- 5 recent ASC acquisitions
- Gastro Health partners with 2 practices, expands into Ohio
- Sale falls through for physician-owned hospital in Idaho — 5 details
- Some skepticism, no uniform policies: 6 ASC leaders on planning for the COVID-19 vaccine
