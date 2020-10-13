Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin implements COVID-19-related visitor restrictions

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System rolled out visitor restrictions at its Northwest Wisconsin locations in response to surging COVID-19 case numbers, The Chronotype reports.

The system banned visitors at all inpatient and outpatient facilities Oct. 12. The Wisconsin locations include Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Osseo and all affiliated clinics.

The clinic has made exceptions for pediatric, end-of-life, childbirth and emergency care. One visitor is allowed in each instance. A visitor is also allowed for outpatients with a physical or cognitive impairment.

Mayo is also requiring universal masking at all facilities.

