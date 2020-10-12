Pennsylvania health system activates surge plan for mounting COVID-19 cases

State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health has activated its surge capacity plan to deal with the growing number of COVID-19 inpatients, StateCollege.com reports.

Mount Nittany Health rescheduled all nonessential procedures requiring an overnight stay at its medical center. The health system said it is still performing outpatient surgical procedures and providing emergency and acute care services.

The health system said it has 13 COVID-19-postive patients,even of whom are from long-term care facilities. For the last two weeks, the hospital has had a daily COVID-19 census of six to eight patients, it said.

Mount Nittany has a 21-bed specialty unit designed for treating COVID-19 patients that can be expanded if cases continue to rise. The health system is working with the state health department and with long-term care facilities to monitor coronavirus cases.

Centre County, Pa., has had surging COVID-19 case numbers since Sept. 1, with more than 2,800 positive cases reported by the health department.

