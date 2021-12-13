10 biggest anesthesia stories of 2021

Readers wanted to hear what anesthesia leaders had to say in 2021. Six of Becker's ASC Review's top 10 most-read anesthesia stories this year focused on the insights of anesthesia CEOs.

Here are the 10 biggest anesthesia stories Becker's ASC Review covered in 2021:

1. Three anesthesia providers and several Georgia ASCs, along with their physician-owners and an administrator, agreed to pay more than $28 million to resolve allegations that they entered kickback agreements, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Nov. 9.

2. 'The government pays us less than they pay their plumber': From labor shortages to surprise billing legislation, five leaders in anesthesiology spoke with Becker's ASC Review on the biggest reimbursement challenges they experience.

3. Adam Spiegel, CEO of NorthStar Anesthesia, expects the aging physician population to impact anesthesiologists.

4. Darin Rentz, DO, CEO of Ortho Anesthesia Specialists, said the biggest opportunity for growth is a joint venture between ASC owners and anesthesia providers.

5. Reimbursements paid to anesthesiologists in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs decreased after state surprise billing legislation was passed, according to an analysis published in JAMA Network Open.

6. Tony Mira, Anesthesia Business Consultants' president and CEO, laid out how the No Surprises Act will affect anesthesia providers when the provisions take effect Jan. 1.

7. The average anesthesiologist salary in 2020 was $402,283, a 2 percent decrease from an average of $412,193 in 2019.

8. Mr. Spiegel of NorthStar Anesthesia said the biggest opportunity for growth in anesthesiology is following surgical volumes to nonhospital settings.

9. Elgin, Ill.-based Advocate Sherman Hospital postponed elective surgeries for almost three weeks because of a lack of anesthesia providers, Daily Herald reported Aug. 30.

10. Meet the players in anesthesia service negotiations, according to Mr. Mira of Anesthesia Business Consultants.