Meet the players in anesthesia service negotiations

The consolidation of corporate networks and the need for financial support to meet service requirements has changed the way anesthesia services are negotiated, Tony Mira, Anesthesia Business Consultants' president and CEO, said in a recent blog post.
Mr. Mira suggests anesthesia providers assess each stakeholder's goals and objectives to provide a perspective that makes the deal easier to sell.
Here are the stakeholders in an anesthesia negotiation, according to Mr. Mira:
- CEOs are big-picture individuals who are willing to sign off on an agreement that has been evaluated and validated by their team.
- Corporate legals' focus is on minimizing risk to the facility. They "tend not to like exceptions and prefer to see solutions consistent with corporate policy."
- A CFO's primary focus is the hospital's bottom line. They keep a close eye on the budget and are wary of any options that might put it at risk.
- COOs are focused on operational efficiency and coordination of various specialties that work in the operating room.
- CMOs look at operations from a provider perspective.
- Operating room staff tend to be very focused on customer service issues.