Illinois hospital halts nonemergent surgeries over lack of anesthesia providers

Elgin, Ill.-based Advocate Sherman Hospital is postponing elective surgeries for almost three weeks because of a lack of anesthesia providers, Daily Herald reported Aug. 30.

Advocate Aurora Health didn't address the reason for the shortage in anesthesia providers in a statement to the Herald.

Sanjay Sutaria, MD, founder of United Anesthesia Associates in Elgin, has worked with Sherman Hospital for 30 years providing anesthesia services.

He told the Herald that his company had been negotiating with Advocate for more than a year and half on a contract before the hospital chain decided to go with another provider.