Anesthesiologist pay dropped 2% in 2020 & 4 more salary report notes

The average anesthesiologist makes $402,283 a year, according to the "2021 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com.

The report is based on a May survey that received 2,300 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states.

Four key insights:

1. The average physician salary in 2020 was $402,283, a 2 percent decrease from an average of $412,193 in 2019.

2. Fifty-two percent of anesthesiologists worked in hospitals in 2020.

3. Nineteen percent of anesthesiologists worked in group practice in 2020.

4. Thirty-five percent of surveyed anesthesiologists said they are planning to change jobs within the next year.