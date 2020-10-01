GE Healthcare debuts outpatient solutions

GE Healthcare launched a line of solutions for outpatient office-based labs and ASCs.

GE debuted its outpatient offerings Sept. 25, the same day the 2020 OEIS Virtual Meeting was held by the Outpatient Endovascular and Interventional Society.

With products designed "specifically for the clinical and economical needs of this growing market," GE Healthcare offers flexible funding options, site planning and turnkey construction, and operational support.

The ASC space is of growing importance to medical device companies. Stryker launched an ASC-focused business earlier this year to meet growing demand as total joints and other procedures increasingly migrate from hospital outpatient departments to ASCs.

More recently, Smith+Nephew launched an ASC care management platform focused on shortening patient post-acute recovery time, developing cost-reducing efficiencies and generating patient-reported outcome measures.

