Smith+Nephew launches quality tracking platform for ASCs

Smith+Nephew launched Aria, a care management platform designed for patients and providers.

The Aria platform uses Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence digital ecosystem and Positive Connections ASC solutions program.

The platform is focused on shortening patient post-acute recovery time, developing cost-reducing efficiencies and generating patient-reported outcome measures. ASCs will be able to use the data to negotiate with payers.

Smith+Nephew developed Aria after acquiring MiJourney and Rapid Recovery Pathways in February. Aria was built on MiJourney and will feature Rapid Recovery Pathways later this year.

