ASC supply chain tip of the day: Price-check GPOs

Not all group purchasing organizations are the same, according to Alpharetta, Ga.-based Surgical Information Systems Chief Nursing Officer Ann Geier, RN.

Ms. Geier shared tips for ASCs to improve inventory management practices on the company's blog.

One insight she shared:

"GPOs can help ASCs achieve purchasing savings and efficiencies because they aggregate purchasing volume and then use this leverage to negotiate pricing discounts. But not all GPOs are the same. Differences can include pricing (some have no annual fees), manufacturers on contract and services offered. Even if you have a good relationship with your GPO, it's always worth examining what other GPOs may offer."

More articles on supply chain:

Smith & Nephew acquires ENT device company

Cardinal surgical gown quality issues cause surgery centers to reschedule procedures

California ASC partners with ORHub

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.