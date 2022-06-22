Private equity & ASCs: 4 updates in the last 14 days

Four updates from private equity companies from the last 14 days:

1. Private equity company Excelsior Capital acquired a medical office building in Kansas City, Kan., for $7 million.

2. As private equity's influence in healthcare continues to grow, its effect on the gastroenterology industry remains murky. Ray Keate, MD, assistant professor of medicine at VCU Health in Richmond, Va., spoke with Becker's to discuss the effects of private equity on the specialty.

3. Private equity-backed U.S. Urology Partners is adding Ormond Beach-based group practice Florida Urology Center.

4. Gastroenterology management service organizations and physician networks have grown in popularity in recent years. Meet the leaders of five private equity-backed organizations.