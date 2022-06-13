Florida group practice joins US Urology Partners

Private equity-backed U.S. Urology Partners is adding Ormond Beach-based group practice Florida Urology Center.

Florida Urology Center operates five locations in Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Orange City, New Smyrna Beach and Palm Coast, the practice said June 13. It has served the region for 30 years.

"We are honored to welcome Florida Urology Center, which is well-known for its quality care and advanced technology, including a state-of-the-art surgery center," U.S. Urology Partners CEO Corina Tracy said in a news release. "The addition of Florida Urology Center expands our multi-regional clinical network, which now spans the East Coast and the Midwest."