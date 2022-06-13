Meet the leaders of 5 gastroenterology megagroups

Gastroenterology MSOs and physician networks have grown in popularity in recent years, giving gastroenterologists the opportunity to expand their reach.

Here are five gastroenterology leaders at the helm of private equity-backed megagroups to know:

Robbie Allen. CEO of One GI (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Allen has 25 years of healthcare industry leadership experience. He has expertise in technology, innovation and multistate services. Before his current role, Mr. Allen served in various leadership positions in healthcare including his role as founder and CEO of Neuromatrix. One GI has more than 30 locations across five states.

Joseph Garcia. CEO of Gastro Health (Miami). Mr. Garcia joined Gastro Health in 2018. Before joining the company, he served as CEO of Sage Dental, a dental service organization. Gastro Health has more than 343 physicians and 140 locations in seven states.

Mark Gilreath. CEO of United Digestive (Atlanta). Mr. Gilreath has more than 27 years of operational leadership, innovation and GI experience under his belt. He helped the formation of United Digestive in 2018 as a former operating partner for Frazier Healthcare Partners. He founded EndoChoice in 2008 and served as the company's CEO before it was acquired in 2016. United Digestive has more than 20 ASCs and 200 providers in four states.

Jerry Tillinger. CEO of U.S. Digestive Health (Exton, Pa.). Mr. Tillinger has been with U.S. Digestive Health since 2019. He has more than 25 years of senior leadership in medical groups and integrated delivery systems. Before his current role, he served as CEO of Lutheran Health Physicians in Exton, Pa. U.S. Digestive Health oversees more than 140 gastroenterology providers with 26 locations and 13 ASCs throughout Southeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

James Weber, MD. Founder and CEO of GI Alliance (Southlake, Texas). In addition to his role at GI Alliance, Dr. Weber serves as president and board chair of the Digestive Health Physician Association. He founded Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in 1995 and served as the company's president until 2018. Dr. Weber practices at GI Alliance's Lone Star Endoscopy in Southlake, Texas. The majority physician-led and owned group has more than 660 physicians and 400 locations throughout 12 states.