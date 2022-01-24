Private equity and ASCs: 13 recent updates

Listen
Private equity groups have had a strong start to 2022, amplifying their position in the ASC industry.
Here are 13 moves Becker's ASC Review has reported on since Jan. 1:
Gastroenterology:
- One GI added Terre Haute, Ind.-based Digestive Health Associates to its network.
- U.S. Digestive Health added Philadelphia-based Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.
- Miami-based Gastro Health made major practice additions in Frederick, Md., Maryland and Pensacola, Fla.
Ophthalmology:
- Vision Innovation Partners acquired Harrisburg, Pa.-based Memorial Eye Institute and Bel-Air, Md.-based Advanced Eye Care.
- Hamilton, N.J.-based Campus Eye Group and Levittown, Pa.-based Total Eye Care inked a deal with private equity firm Beekman Investment Partners to accelerate growth.
- Detroit-based eye care management services organization Sunvera Group, a portfolio company of private equity firm Ridgemont Equity Partners, added two groups.
- Atlanta-based eye care management services organization EyeSouth Partners added a Georgia eye center.
Real estate:
- Irvine, Calif.-based private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the real estate housing Christus Surgical Hospital in Alexandria, La.
- Miami-based healthcare real estate firm PrimeMed Realty sold a four-property portfolio, including an ASC.
- Southern California private equity firm IRA Capital acquired a medical plaza that is planning to add an ASC.