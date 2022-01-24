Private equity and ASCs: 13 recent updates

Private equity groups have had a strong start to 2022, amplifying their position in the ASC industry.

Here are 13 moves Becker's ASC Review has reported on since Jan. 1:

Gastroenterology:

One GI added Terre Haute, Ind.-based Digestive Health Associates to its network. U.S. Digestive Health added Philadelphia-based Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network. Miami-based Gastro Health made major practice additions in Frederick, Md., Maryland and Pensacola, Fla.

Ophthalmology:

Vision Innovation Partners acquired Harrisburg, Pa.-based Memorial Eye Institute and Bel-Air, Md.-based Advanced Eye Care. Hamilton, N.J.-based Campus Eye Group and Levittown, Pa.-based Total Eye Care inked a deal with private equity firm Beekman Investment Partners to accelerate growth. Detroit-based eye care management services organization Sunvera Group, a portfolio company of private equity firm Ridgemont Equity Partners, added two groups. Atlanta-based eye care management services organization EyeSouth Partners added a Georgia eye center.

Real estate: