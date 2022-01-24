Private equity and ASCs: 13 recent updates

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Private equity groups have had a strong start to 2022, amplifying their position in the ASC industry. 

Here are 13 moves Becker's ASC Review has reported on since Jan. 1:

Gastroenterology

  1. One GI added Terre Haute, Ind.-based Digestive Health Associates to its network.
  2. U.S. Digestive Health added Philadelphia-based Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network. 
  3. Miami-based Gastro Health made major practice additions in Frederick, Md.,  Maryland and Pensacola, Fla. 

Ophthalmology:

  1. Vision Innovation Partners acquired Harrisburg, Pa.-based Memorial Eye Institute and Bel-Air, Md.-based Advanced Eye Care
  2. Hamilton, N.J.-based Campus Eye Group and Levittown, Pa.-based Total Eye Care inked a deal with private equity firm Beekman Investment Partners to accelerate growth. 
  3. Detroit-based eye care management services organization Sunvera Group, a portfolio company of private equity firm Ridgemont Equity Partners, added two groups. 
  4. Atlanta-based eye care management services organization EyeSouth Partners added a Georgia eye center.

Real estate:

  1. Irvine, Calif.-based private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the real estate housing Christus Surgical Hospital in Alexandria, La.
  2. Miami-based healthcare real estate firm PrimeMed Realty sold a four-property portfolio, including an ASC.
  3. Southern California private equity firm IRA Capital acquired a medical plaza that is planning to add an ASC.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers