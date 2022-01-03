Florida ASC building sold as part of 4-property portfolio

Miami-based healthcare real estate firm PrimeMed Realty sold a four-property portfolio including an ASC.

The properties account for a combined 96,395 square feet of medical office and ASC space, according to a Jan. 3 news release. They are located in the Orlando, Fla., and Miami areas.

PrimeMed Realty sold the portfolio to a private equity joint venture between Boston-based AEW Capital Management and Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.-based Cypress West Partners, the report said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.