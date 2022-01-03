PE firm acquires California medical plaza with planned ASC

Southern California private equity firm IRA Capital has acquired a medical plaza that's planning to add an ASC.

The Aliso Viejo (Calif.) Medical Plaza is leased to 15 medical tenants, including Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which plans to build an ASC, IRA Capital said in December. The ASC will feature five operating rooms.

Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has led California with the highest volume of joint replacement procedures performed for eight consecutive years, IRA capital stated in a news release.