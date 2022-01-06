PE firm buys Louisiana surgical hospital for $42M

Irvine, Calif.-based private equity firm IRA Capital acquired Christus Surgical Hospital in Alexandria, La.

The 84,000-square-foot, 24-bed multispecialty surgical hospital was built in 2010 and has 12 operating rooms, IRA Capital said Jan. 5. It is leased to a joint venture between the hospital's physicians and Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.

The hospital employs 75 physicians and 270 staff who provide treatment in specialties including orthopedics, gastroenterology, ENT, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, pain management, podiatry and urology. The hospital also provides pharmacy and dietary services and has a full lab and complete radiology suite, including the only three-tesla MRI in the region.

IRA Capital said the acquisition is its seventh in the past few months.