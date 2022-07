Private equity: 4 updates in 2 weeks

Here are four private equity updates since July 12 that ASC leaders should keep an eye on:

1. MetroDerm partnered with United Derm Partners, a private equity-backed dermatology platform and portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners.

2. Astorg, a private equity company, acquired Open Health, a pharmaceutical market access and scientific communication services company.

3. An increasing number of independent orthopedic practices are seeking strategic partnerships with private equity firms and management services organizations. Here are 15 practice partnerships this year.

4. Private equity-backed Eye Health America, an eyecare-focused support organization, secured its 21st strategic partnership in adding Bradenton (Fla.) Eye Clinic to its network.