Eye Health America secures 21st partnership

Eye Health America, an eyecare-focused support organization, secured its 21st strategic partnership in adding Bradenton (Fla.) Eye Clinic to its network.

Bradenton Eye Clinic has served its community since 1995 and was founded by Liaquat Allarakhia, MD, according to a July 14 news release.

Eye Health America was formed in 2018 through a partnership between private equity firm LLR Partners, Clemson Eye and The Eye Associates. It has 54 locations and eight ASCs in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, according to the release.