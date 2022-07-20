MetroDerm partners with United Derm Partners

MetroDerm has partnered with United Derm Partners, a private equity-backed dermatology platform and portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners.

MetroDerm was founded in 2003 and has served as a provider of dermatological and plastic surgery services in the Atlanta market.

They have a total of five clinic locations and two plastic surgery ASCs.

UDP will be partnering with MetroDerm to provide expertise on accelerating growth, recruiting and expanding, according to a July 20 press release shared with Becker's. The partnership is UPD's first in the Atlanta area and in the Southeast U.S.

Physician Growth Partners helped MetroDerm P.C. through the partnering process by negotiating the deal, as well as providing financial and market insights.