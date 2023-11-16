6 new orthopedic ASCs in 30 days

Here are six newly opened or announced orthopedic-focused ASCs reported by Becker's since Oct. 18:

1. Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic began construction on its new spine and joint surgical center. The 17,000-square-foot facility will be modeled after a hospital environment and It will offer services including robotic-assisted surgery and personalized care.

2. New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery and Naples, Fla.-based NCH broke ground on a musculoskeletal center that will offer outpatient and inpatient care, including an ASC. The 80,000-square-foot facility will be on the NCH North Naples (Fla.) Hospital campus and will be jointly operated by HSS and NCH.

3. Construction started on a $123 million orthopedic and spine surgery center in Los Angeles run by Docs Health. The 58,000-square-foot facility will house four operating rooms and have technology including robotic surgery and imaging services.

4. Madison-based Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin plans to open a surgery center by November. The ASC will likely open in an existing building after renovations.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas is planning an ASC in partnership with United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance. The Westlawn Surgery Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., will be 13,000 square feet and focus on orthopedics and pain management.

6. Construction was completed on the Mercy Center for Performance Medicine and Specialty Care, a multispecialty center on the health system's St. Louis hospital campus. The five-story outpatient surgery center houses specialties including neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine.