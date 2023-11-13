HSS breaks ground on $130M Florida orthopedic center

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery and Naples, Fla.-based NCH broke ground on a musculoskeletal center that will offer outpatient and inpatient care, including an ASC.

The 80,000-square-foot center will be on the NCH North Naples (Fla.) Hospital campus and will be jointly operated by HSS and NCH, according to a Nov. 10 news release from NCH. The center will also offer imaging and rehabilitation services.

NCH expects the facility to begin operations in early 2025 and the project will reportedly cost $130 million, the Naples Daily News reported Nov. 10.