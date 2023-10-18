Mercy opens 'high-tech' multispecialty center, ASC in St. Louis

Construction has been completed on the Mercy Center for Performance Medicine and Specialty Care, a multispecialty center on the health system's St. Louis hospital campus.

The five-story outpatient surgery center houses specialties including neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, according to a news release published on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's website. Its ASC has 10 operating rooms and eight post-anesthesia care bays.

The center also features digitized wayfinding and a virtual concierge service.